North Miami police investigating after responding to apparent prank call

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Officers with the North Miami Police Department on Friday were investigating an apparent hoax call in which a suicidal man reported that he had killed his girlfriend and wanted to be killed.

The responding officers who went to the location in the 1100 block of NW 120th Street around 3:15 p.m. determined that no one had been hurt and the incident was a prank call.

The caller said he would shoot at responding officers and indicated he wanted to commit suicide by police.

The scene was cleared by police.

Officials did not say if anyone has been arrested in connection with the prank call.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 5:27 PM

