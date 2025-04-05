North Miami mayor's personal X account hacked after posts share pornography links and media, city says

A cyberinvestigation is underway after a personal social media account belonging to the mayor of North Miami was reportedly hacked this weekend, posting several links and media filled with suggestive content.

According to a statement from the City of North Miami, Mayor Alix Desulme's personal X account was "compromised without authorization" after two posts appeared just after noon on Saturday, displaying various links, photos and videos related to pornography and other sexual content. As of Saturday evening, a third post was made to the account, sharing the same content.

"The matter is being taken very seriously," the city said. "The Mayor is actively working with the appropriate authorities to investigate the incident and determine the source of the breach."

This incident is not the first time that the City of North Miami and its mayor have fallen victim to a cyber threat.

In August, Desulme's personal Gmail accounts were hacked as part of a larger ransomware attack that targeted North Miami City Hall. The cyberattack impacted some essential government services for days, forcing delays and cancellations for committee meetings, permit applications and certificate renewals for its residents and vendors. A week before the cyber incident at North Miami, the Orlando-based blood donation center OneBlood was also impacted by a ransomware attack.