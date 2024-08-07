North Miami City Hall closed after possible cyberattack, impacting some government services

MIAMI — North Miami City Hall is closed to the public until further notice after the city experienced a possible cyberattack, impacting some essential government services.

According to the City of North Miami, "a possible breach affecting our network systems" has prompted the city's IT team and the authorities to investigate the extent and cause of the cyberattack.

"We are working to secure our systems and are committed to keeping the public informed," the city shared. "Updates will be provided as information becomes available."

North Miami informed its residents that emergency response services, including the 911 call center, remain fully operational as the process unfolds. Additionally, if residents need to contact the city, they can use the Community Hotline Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (305) 895-9804.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority," the city stated. "The City of North Miami is taking every measure to maintain uninterrupted emergency services."

This is the second cyberattack to hit a Florida city or organization in a matter of days after the Orlando-based blood donation center OneBlood was impacted by a ransomware attack last week.

Here are the following services that have either been impacted or remain operational as the investigation continues:

Public meetings

The Special Magistrate Hearing scheduled for Wednesday was canceled.

North Miami Public Library

The North Miami Public Library is open and running normally. Additionally, early voting activities were not impacted, the city added.

Development Services (Land Use Division and Building Division)

The North Miami Building Department is open, where permit applications will be accepted and plan review will resume except those submitted online, the city shared. Building inspections and inspection scheduling will also resume.

Land use services, including development permits, certificates of use and business tax receipts are paused. The city said that a Development Services Department staff member will be on-site to answer general questions and accept applications, adding that application status updates and processing are unavailable for existing applications.

Neighborhood Services Department

All current code enforcement-related deadlines, fines and hearings are postponed until further notice.

However, North Miami Beach said urgent matters such as life and safety concerns may be reported to Neighborhood Services Department personnel for case-by-case evaluation and can be reached by emailing NSD@NorthMiamiFL.gov.

Parks and Recreation

All special events and programming facilitated by the city's parks and recreation department will take place as scheduled. At this time, the department will only accept cash payments, which can be made in person at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office (Scott Galvin Community Center) at 1600 NE 126th St. and the Penny Sugarman Tennis Center at 1795 San Souci Blvd.

MOCA North Miami

Summer camp at MOCA North Miami will take place as scheduled.

NoMi Golden Silver Seniors

The NoMi Golden Silver Seniors programs and activities will take place as scheduled.

NoMi Food Pantry

NoMi Food Pantry operations will continue as scheduled.

Passport services

All scheduled passport services through the North Miami City Clerk's Office are postponed until further notice. For a list of passport service facilities, visit www.travel.state.gov/passport.