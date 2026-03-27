New details released about father killed in hit-and-run boat crash in Biscayne Bay as police search for suspect

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is releasing new video and details about a boat they say fled the scene after a hit-and-run crash in Biscayne Bay that killed a 55-year-old father and left his 14-year-old son with a broken arm.

FWC describes the "vessel of interest" as a 40- to 43-foot-long Formula boat, possibly a Crossover (All Sport and Supersports models). It features quad Mercury L6 Verado engines, a two-tone cowling paint scheme, colored sides, a white hull, and black bottom paint. The boat was last seen traveling northbound in the Meloy Channel.

Davide Veglia, of North Miami, was killed and his son was injured when their 7-foot inflatable dinghy was struck near Indian Creek and Biscayne Pointe around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said police and rescue arrived within minutes, and the victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Enzo Avelino and Samuel Londono, who were finishing up landscaping work, said they heard the cries for help.

"We heard help, help, help, and when he started screaming for help, that is when we knew it was a serious situation," Avelino said. He described seeing the son holding himself and screaming for help while treading water and supporting his father.

Veglia was the CEO of ABTS Convention Services in North Bay Village, a company he founded 31 years ago that provides solutions for medical associations.

In a statement, the company said: "Davide Veglia founded ABTS Convention Services 31 years ago on the belief that international physicians attending U.S. medical meetings deserved a dedicated partner who understood their language, their cultures, and their needs... His passing is a profound loss to his family, to the ABTS team, and to the industry he helped shape."

FWC is urging anyone with information about the boat to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at (888) 404-3922.