Photos of boat involved in fatal Biscayne Bay hit-and-run released by FWC

Investigators with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have released photos of the boat that they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach Wednesday night that left a father dead and his 14-year-old son severely injured.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

According to the FWC, the father and son were aboard a 7-foot inflatable dinghy in the Meloy Channel near Indian Creek and Biscayne Pointe in Biscayne Bay when they were struck by another boat on Wednesday night.

The father and son were ejected into the water after the collision, and both were rushed to a hospital.

The father, who has since been identified as 55-year-old Davide Veglia, of North Miami, was killed.

The unidentified 14-year-old remains in the hospital.

On Thursday, FWC released photos of the boat that they say was involved in the deadly incident.

The boat was described as being dark blue with a black bottom, is between 20-30 feet in length and possibly had four outboard motors.

It was last seen between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, heading north from the Meloy Channel in Biscayne Bay.

The FWC is asking anyone who saw the hit-and-run or who may have surveillance video or other information to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

Witnesses say teen was struggling to keep his dying father afloat in Biscayne Bay

Two teenage witnesses who saw the aftermath og the hit-and-run said they heard the son's screams for help as he held up his critically injured father in the water.

Enzo Avelino and Samuel Londono were finishing some landscaping work in the area when they heard the screams at around 8 p.m.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

They also said that the police arrived within minutes after the teen witnesses called 911, transporting the father and son to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"The boy was holding his wrist and was like cuddled up into the stretcher. The dad was just strapped down with an oxygen mask; he was foaming at the mouth. It was really bad," Avelino said.

Investigators said the 14-year-old sustained "a fractured arm, a broken arm" as they renewed a plea for public assistance in locating the boat.

"We are hoping that if the public has any information or video, we are asking that they help us with the investigation," FWC spokesperson George Renaud said "We do know that the striking vessel went northbound in the Meloy channel in the area of Indian Creek and Biscayne Point. We are trying to piece together what happened."