Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in North Miami, sheriff's office says

Steven Yablonski
A fatal hit-and-run crash is under investigation in North Miami, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The MDSO said the incident took place in the 13600 block of West Dixie Highway on Sunday night.

According to officials, officers from the North Miami Police Department responded to the location to respond to reports that a vehicle had hit two pedestrians.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined that one of the victims, who was identified as an adult man, was dead at the scene. The second victim, also an adult man, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center with "serious" injuries.

No other information was released.

