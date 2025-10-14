1-year-old girl dies after being left unattended in bathtub, North Miami Beach police say

A 1-year-old girl died Monday after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at a North Miami Beach home, where police say she had been left unattended by her parents.

According to authorities, both North Miami Beach police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were called to a possible drowning at NE 7th Avenue and NE 169th Street just after 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Police said a 1-year-old girl was briefly left unattended in the bathtub by their parents. The child was then found unresponsive.

MDFR said medical personnel were able to establish a pulse after performing CPR, and the child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Currently, there are no arrests in the case. Police said the investigation is ongoing.