Woman facing charges accused of impersonating childhood friend, authorities say

A North Miami Beach nurse said she came to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to clear up confusion after receiving text messages from her family that she had been arrested, which she said was not true, according to police.

Suspect appears in bond court

During a bond court appearance Monday, a judge told the defendant, "A public defender will be appointed to represent you."

Police said 30-year-old Cinthia Maria Diaz was arrested this weekend on charges including burglary, aggravated assault after threatening a woman with a knife and possessing controlled substances.

Victim identifies suspect

Investigators said Diaz was arrested under a false name she had given officers. According to police, the victim told them the suspect was a childhood friend she had not seen in years.

Police said the victim was later shown a booking photo of Diaz at the correctional center and told officers she feared Diaz's actions could threaten her career as a nurse.

Diaz now also faces charges of fraudulent use of personal ID and using a false name after an arrest with an adverse effect, according to police.

Bond hearing details

In bond court, the judge said, "Count 1 false use of ID after an arrest $5,000 and count 2 $2,500."

Police said Diaz was known to abuse controlled substances. The judge ruled there was probable cause for the new charges.

The judge also told Diaz, "You have a public defender to help you out with these 2 cases."

Questions remain

Police said they are still determining whether Diaz only used a fake name or also carried a false ID.