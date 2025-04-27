1 hospitalized after boat collides with docked vessel in North Miami waterway, officials say

One person was transported to the hospital after a boat crash at North Miami Beach on Saturday evening, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed.

At about 8 pm. in the Eastern Shores community, near NE 17th Street and 35 Avenue, MDFR crews, including air rescue, responded to a report of a capsized vessel.

Video from a nearby home shows a small boat colliding with a docked vessel along a canal. The crash caused the boat to flip over, sending several people into the water, MDFR said.

Divers were deployed in the water, and officials said all individuals on board the capsized vessel were accounted for on Saturday.

One adult was transported by ground to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the crash, and no further details have been released.

This remains an active investigation.