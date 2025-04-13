Video shows moments before woman killed, daughter critically injured in North Lauderdale double stabbing

A new video has emerged showing the moments leading up to the double stabbing in North Lauderdale this weekend that left a woman dead and her daughter critically injured after authorities announced an arrest was made.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies arrested 56-year-old Vital Joseph and he is currently booked in Brevard County Jail after authorities said he allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

Ring camera captures moments before stabbing

It happened early Saturday morning when Broward County Sheriff's deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue were called out to the reported stabbing near 1800 Runners Way. Upon arrival, deputies found two women, who were later identified as Maguy Pouye and Isabelle Joseph.

Paramedics took both women to the hospital, where Pouye died from her injuries. Meanwhile, Isabelle remains hospitalized in critical condition.

CBS News Miami obtained video from the victims' family that shows a man walking through the door of the home. CBS News Miami chose to blur the man's face because it is unconfirmed at this time whether the man seen is the suspect.

In another video, people are seen running outside and asking others to call 911.

However, the suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Vital Joseph, fled the scene but was arrested by Palm Bay Police and the Florida Highway Patrol later that night. According to BSO, detectives learned that Vital Joseph used to live at the home where the stabbing happened and used to be in a relationship with Pouye. However, though Isabelle and Vital Joseph share the same last name, the victims' family said they are not related.

Neighbors shocked by stabbing

Neighbors who spoke with CBS News Miami said they were frightened by what happened but added they now have some closure following the arrest.

"That puts our mind at ease a little bit more, but it's scary," said neighbor Yolanda Franklin. "Now we know that we have to be a little bit more careful and be more vigilant if you will."