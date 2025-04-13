New details in fatal double stabbing in North Lauderdale

Police have arrested Vital Joseph, 56, in the stabbing of two women in the 1800 block of Runner's Way in North Lauderdale, early Saturday morning.

BSO deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue Responded. Paramedics transported the two adult women to an area hospital.

Maguy Pouye was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim, Isabelle Joseph, was listed in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide and crime scene units responded to investigate.

Detectives determined that Vital Joseph, who once lived at the residence on Runner's Way and was once in a relationship with Pouye, was the suspect who fled.

Late Saturday night, Joseph was arrested by the Palm Bay Police Department with assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Joseph was booked into the Brevard County Jail and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and burglary, according to a police report.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).