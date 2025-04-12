Watch CBS News
Local News

Officials searching for suspect after fatal double stabbing in Broward

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
Read Full Bio
Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Police search for suspect after 1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing
Police search for suspect after 1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing 00:33

BROWARD COUNTY --  A woman is dead and one is injured after a double stabbing in North Lauderdale happened early Saturday morning, according the Broward Sheriff's Office. 

The incident was reported at the 1800 block of Runners Way in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived they found two women who were stabbed.

The women were taken to a local hospital where one of them later died. 

The other women is still being treated. 

Officials say that the person of interest fled the scene. 

 Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).  

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.