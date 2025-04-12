Officials searching for suspect after fatal double stabbing in Broward

Police search for suspect after 1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing

Police search for suspect after 1 dead, 1 injured in double stabbing

BROWARD COUNTY -- A woman is dead and one is injured after a double stabbing in North Lauderdale happened early Saturday morning, according the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported at the 1800 block of Runners Way in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived they found two women who were stabbed.

The women were taken to a local hospital where one of them later died.

The other women is still being treated.

Officials say that the person of interest fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).