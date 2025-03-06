North Bay Village teen charged with setting fire to cars, home

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with setting fire to three cars and an unoccupied home, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Police said the teen confessed, citing anger over a school-related issue as his motive.

Fires spark panic in neighborhood

Authorities responded to the fires around 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 7500 block of Mutiny Avenue. Investigators said the fires were set inside a vacant home under construction and in three cars parked outside the Treasure Isle Care Center nursing home.

Maria Smith, who lives near the nursing home, said she was startled by the large emergency response.

"I asked them if I needed to leave my home because the street was blocked off and there were as many as 10 fire trucks," Smith told CBS News Miami. "It was scary. I did not know what was happening."

Teen tracked to nearby high-rise

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Arson Unit assisted in the investigation and police tracked the teen to a nearby high-rise apartment building.

"Our investigators and detectives went door to door, canvassing and checking security cameras at different homes to identify the suspect," said Julie Leonardi, a spokeswoman for North Bay Village.

According to police, the teen admitted to setting the fires due to anger over a sports-related issue at his school.

Officials urge youth to seek help

Leonardi urged young people to find constructive ways to handle their emotions.

"This is not the way to handle it," she said. "We encourage all youngsters to talk to their parents and teachers."

The teen was taken to the Miami-Dade Juvenile Assessment Center and faces four counts each of burglary and arson.