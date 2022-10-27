No big winner, Powerball jackpot $800 million for Saturday drawing
MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no ticket hit it big in Wednesday night's drawing.
The jackpot, which was an estimated $700 million on Wednesday, has jumped to $800 million for the next drawing on Saturday. It has a cash value of nearly $384 million.
It's the second-largest prize in Powerball's history.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number was 24.
In Florida, two tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000 each.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
