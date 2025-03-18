No arrests 2 years after deadly Hialeah hit-and-run, family demands justice

The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash outside Palmetto General Hospital is begging for tips to help Hialeah police solve the case, two years after the tragedy.

Luisa Arias and Yusmani Rodriguez, speaking through tears, said they are desperate for answers about the death of Pablo Rodriguez, 38.

"The only thing I ask is that you give me the person who did it," Arias said in Spanish, struggling to find words through her grief.

Her daughter, Yusmani Rodriguez, added, "Because of what happened to him, there are questions that have no answers."

Hit-and-run left father dying outside hospital

On February 7, 2023, Pablo Rodriguez was walking toward Palmetto General Hospital when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

His family explained that Rodriguez had attempted to park in the hospital's garage but couldn't fit, so he left his car across the street at a Burger King. As he crossed the street toward the hospital around 7:21 p.m., he was fatally struck.

Despite ongoing investigations, police have yet to identify the driver responsible.

Police renew calls for tips

On Tuesday, the Hialeah Police Department again urged the public to come forward with information, hoping to bring closure to Rodriguez's grieving family.

"We hope that the police will catch the person responsible," Yusmani Rodriguez said. "If they find the culprit or others who know the facts, it would bring closure."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hialeah police.