Nikolas Cruz juror tells judge in letter that she lived up to oath to be 'fair and unbiased'

FORT LAUERDALE -- A juror who allegedly was a lone holdout and was accused of saying she would not support the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz sent a handwritten letter to the judge to refute those accusations.

The juror, who is from Pembroke Pines, told Judge Elizabeth Scherer that she lived up to the terms of the oath of service she took.

"This allegation is untrue and I maintained my oath to the court and I would be fair and unbiased," the woman wrote. "The deliberations were very tense and some jurors became extremely unhappy once I mentioned that I would vote for life."

The jury spared Cruz, 24, from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

"This is insane. Everyone knows right? This is insane," Chen Wang, cousin of shooting victim Peter Wang, said at a news conference after the jury's decision was read. "We need justice."

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members, and wounding 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

The three-month trial to determine whether he should be executed included graphic videos and photos from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims' family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building. The jury rejected the death penalty after deliberating for about seven hours over two days.

His lead public defender, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her closing argument Tuesday that life in prison would still be a horrible punishment and suggested that other prisoners might target him.

But that wasn't enough for many family members, who went before television cameras, one by one, to express their shock and anger at the jury's decision. Some called Cruz a "monster," while others cried.