Nikolas Cruz life sentence verdict reaction: 'Beyond disgusting,' one relative of slain victim says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Relatives of the victims who were gunned down during the Valentine's Day massacre on 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were stunned and outraged after the jury returned a life sentence.

"This is beyond disgusting," the father of one of the victims said shortly after the jury's recommendation was read. "I am disappointed in our legal system."

Benjamin Thomas, the jury foreperson, told CBS 4 that he also was disappointed by the outcome.

"I don't like how it turned out but that's how the jury system worked," he said, adding that there was one juror who said they were opposed to the death sentence. "It didn't go the way how I would have voted. We went through all the evidence and that's what the jury voted."

Thomas said he feels bad about the verdict but said the decision represented the majority opinion of the panel.

The jury's recommendation came after seven hours of deliberations over two days, ending a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims' family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

"We are beyond disappointed with the outcome today," Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa was killed, said at a news conference after the jury's decision was announced. "This should have been the death penalty, 100%. Seventeen people were brutally murdered on Feb. 14, 2018. I sent my daughter to school and she was shot eight times. I am so beyond disappointed and frustrated with this outcome . I cannot understand. I just don't understand."

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed during the massacre, said he was also outraged by the shooting.

"This jury failed our families," he said. "He will die in prison (and) I will wait for that."

Under Florida law, a death sentence requires a unanimous vote on at least one count.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will formally issue the life sentences Nov. 1. Relatives, along with the students and teachers Cruz wounded, will be given the opportunity to speak at the sentencing hearing.

Cruz, his hair unkempt, largely sat hunched over and stared at the table as the jury's recommendations were read. Rumblings grew from the family section — packed with about three dozen parents, spouses and other relatives of the victims — as life sentences were announced. Many shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes, as the judge spent 50 minutes reading the jury's decision for each victim. Some parents sobbed as they left court.