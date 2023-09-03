Nikki Beach's Miami Beach Lease bid denied by city, prompts controversy

MIAMI -- Miami Beach has rejected a bid by Day-Club Nikki Beach to continue operating on city property in south beach once its lease expires in 20-26.

According to our news partners at the Miami Herald, the city is claiming the club failed to submit its bid by the Thursday deadline but Nikki Beach denies that saying a glitch caused the error.

Miami Beach has received a handful of other bids from other big hospitality companies including Boucher Brothers and Tao Group Hospitality.