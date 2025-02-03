Nicotine pouches gaining popularity among teens, raising concerns for doctors and advocacy groups

Editor's note: The FDA says it authorized "marketing of 20 ZYN Nicotine Pouch Products after extensive scientific review. The agency will closely monitor youth use and the company's compliance with marketing restrictions." Click here to read more on this.

MIAMI - A discreet way to consume nicotine is catching the attention of advocacy groups and physicians in South Florida, who worry that pouches containing the addictive chemical - meant strictly for adults 21 and over - are ending up in the hands of teenagers.

Zyn is one of several brands selling fiber pouches about the size of a small stick of gum. Filled with nicotine salts, the pouches are designed to be placed between the gums and lips and come in a variety of flavors.

"We are seeing it from the pediatric standpoint, mostly in older adolescents," said Dr. Marcos Mestre, Clinical Operations Officer at Nicklaus Health System. "We typically see it more in what we call an outpatient basis within the clinics as we're doing our screenings."

Mestre noted that the product appears to be more popular among boys and that parents may not even be aware of its existence, making it easier for teens to use undetected.

That was the case for parents CBS News Miami spoke with, including Kaden Sheen, the mother of a high school-aged girl in Cooper City.

"Just talking to you now raises my awareness," Sheen said. "Something we think is obvious to them isn't obvious. So, I'm probably not talking to my daughter about it enough."

Another concern for Mestre is the influence of social media.

"As a parent, you want to be on top of social media use because of the amount of influence it has on these children," he said. "It's not necessarily telling them to go ahead and do it, but they see others using it and want to be like the people they look up to."

Mestre warned that parents should watch for signs of nicotine pouch use, which can include sweating, palpitations and nausea. He also highlighted the long-term risks of nicotine exposure on a still-developing brain.

"These can lead to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression," he said. "Any addictive behavior has the potential to lead to other problems."

The FDA recently authorized the sale of certain Zyn products, citing potential health benefits for adult smokers looking for alternatives. However, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids criticized the decision, arguing that the tobacco industry has a long history of using flavored products to attract young users.

Dr. Bonnie Halpern-Felsher of Stanford Medicine expressed particular concern about the amount of nicotine some teens are consuming. Her research found that some young users engage in "stacking"—using multiple pouches at once.

"If you're using three, four, five, or six-milligram pouches, you could be getting about the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, maybe a little less, at any given time," she said.

Philip Morris, the parent company behind Zyn, responded to CBS News Miami's inquiries by emphasizing that the product is intended strictly for adults 21 and over.

CBS News Miami was required to complete an age and identity verification process before accessing Zyn's website.

A company spokesperson also shared the following statement regarding its marketing strategy:

"Swedish Match does not use social media influencers in the U.S. or people under the age of 35 in marketing materials. The company also employs independent age-verification systems to direct digital advertising to those over 21 and owned digital platforms are age-gated at the point of access and restricted to current nicotine consumers of legal age."

"The company is a member of the We Card Program, a national nonprofit serving retailers of age-restricted products and a founding board member and investor in TruAge®️, a free age-verification technology for retailers that includes the ability to detect fake IDs to ensure 21+ access only."

More information on the company's media and advertising policies can be found at 21PlusResponsibly.com.