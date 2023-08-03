Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Hot, steamy afternoon with storms

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/3/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 8/3/2023 7AM 00:32

MIAMI - Here we go again.

A hot, steamy afternoon ahead with highs in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. A heat advisory is in effect once again for the Keys from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to heat index values rising up to 111 degrees.

Scattered storms will develop with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.

There will still be passing storms Friday and into the weekend, but with more of an onshore wind, the heaviest rain will likely be focused inland. As the rain chance decreases slightly heading into the weekend, it will be hotter with highs near the mid 90s late weekend into early next week.

