Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Heat advisory in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Weekend Forecast for 08/12/23: Possible showers
Weekend Forecast for 08/12/23: Possible showers 02:45

An Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 7pm for Miami-Dade and Broward due to feels like temperatures up to 112 degrees. And an Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 8pm for the Keys.  A warm, muggy start with plenty of sunshine. Highs soar to the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for a few storms. With an East breeze in place, most storms will be steered inland and towards the West coast. The rain chance is higher on Sunday with more storms around due to moisture associated with a Tropical Wave. Highs will remain above average in the low 90s through early next week. Scattered storms are expected daily.  

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.