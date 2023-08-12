NEXT Weather: Heat advisory in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward

An Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 7pm for Miami-Dade and Broward due to feels like temperatures up to 112 degrees. And an Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect from 11am until 8pm for the Keys. A warm, muggy start with plenty of sunshine. Highs soar to the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for a few storms. With an East breeze in place, most storms will be steered inland and towards the West coast. The rain chance is higher on Sunday with more storms around due to moisture associated with a Tropical Wave. Highs will remain above average in the low 90s through early next week. Scattered storms are expected daily.

Lissette Gonzalez Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.