NEXT Weather: Early afternoon storms, hot & steamy

MIAMI - Tuesday got off to a warm and humid start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Highs climb to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Storms will develop in the afternoon, some may produce heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and lightning.

Mid-week heat NEXT Weather

As high pressure builds on Wednesday, and drier air moves in, that will help to lower rain chances. With more sunshine around, we can expect more heat and highs above normal. The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting 92 degrees in Miami. The current record is 94 degrees set back in 2020. Some spotty storms will be possible.

Near record heat is possible on Thursday as the forecast high is 93 degrees, the current record is 94 degrees set back in 2020.

Friday into the weekend we'll return to our regularly scheduled program with the potential for our typical sea breeze summer storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s this weekend.