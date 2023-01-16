NEXT Weather: Cold start, mild afternoon, warming trend this week

MIAMI - Monday got off to another cold start, with temperatures in the 40s, but we are in for a warming trend the rest of the week.

Monday afternoon highs will be milder in the low 70s. The weather will be beautiful, sunny, and dry for all the parades and events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday night lows will fall to the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday afternoon highs will be warmer in the upper 70s. This Wednesday lows will be in the 60s and highs will be back to around 80 degrees with more of a southeast breeze.

It will be even warmer late week and into the weekend as the next cold front stays to our north. Lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s Thursday, Friday and through the weekend.

The rain chance remains low but a few isolated showers will be possible.