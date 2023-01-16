Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Cold start, mild afternoon, warming trend this week

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 1/16/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 1/16/2023 7AM 00:32

MIAMI - Monday got off to another cold start, with temperatures in the 40s, but we are in for a warming trend the rest of the week.

Monday afternoon highs will be milder in the low 70s. The weather will be beautiful, sunny, and dry for all the parades and events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

monday-weather.png
Sunny & mild afternoon NEXT Weather

Monday night lows will fall to the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday afternoon highs will be warmer in the upper 70s. This Wednesday lows will be in the 60s and highs will be back to around 80 degrees with more of a southeast breeze.

mid-week-weather.png
Week long warm up  NEXT Weather

It will be even warmer late week and into the weekend as the next cold front stays to our north. Lows will be in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s Thursday, Friday and through the weekend.

The rain chance remains low but a few isolated showers will be possible.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.