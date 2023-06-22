Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Another round of afternoon storms

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 6/22/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 6/22/2023 7AM 00:34

MIAMI - It was a dry, warm start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

northern-broward.png
Threat level NEXT Weather

Storms will develop later. The threat for severe weather is lower today but the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of northern Broward County under a marginal risk of severe weather with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Spotty storms are possible on Friday with highs around 90 degrees.

This weekend will be hot and steamy with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.