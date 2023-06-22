NEXT Weather: Another round of afternoon storms

MIAMI - It was a dry, warm start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

Threat level NEXT Weather

Storms will develop later. The threat for severe weather is lower today but the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of northern Broward County under a marginal risk of severe weather with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Spotty storms are possible on Friday with highs around 90 degrees.

This weekend will be hot and steamy with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.