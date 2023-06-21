Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: First day of Summer, afternoon storms in the forecast

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - Wednesday got off to a mainly dry start but later on, storms will develop.

Highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in high humidity. With the heating of the day and plenty of moisture, scattered storms will develop. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for Broward and most of Miami-Dade. Some storms could turn strong to severe with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Thursday and Friday we'll enjoy dry mornings and then scattered storms fire up in the afternoons.

The rain chance rises this weekend due to more moisture. Highs will not be quite as hot in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:37 AM

