NEXT Weather: Afternoon storms, highs push to just above 90 degrees

MIAMI - A warm but relatively quiet start to the first day of school in Miami-Dade.

Morning storms remain off the coast with temperatures held down by a few clouds across the area. Stepping outside to temperatures in the lower 80s feels nice despite the humidity. Highs this afternoon will push up to or just above 90 degrees.

A southwest wind tends to keep storms pinned along the east coast in the afternoon and today will be no different. Look for storms to begin to develop later this afternoon over the east coast and remain there for much of the afternoon and evening. These slow-moving downpours could lead to minor flooding given how much rain we have seen in the last few days. Watch for reduced visibility and minor flooding for the afternoon and evening drives today.

Weekend Saharan Dust NEXT Weather

The ocean breeze returns Friday which will help push these daily storms through the area and into the interior by the evening. Inland areas may see a few more storms later in the day but along the coast it should be clear.

Temperatures remain in the lower 90s throughout the weekend with morning low temperatures around 80 degrees.

A tropical wave plus another surge of Saharan Dust will move into the area this weekend. While the increase in moisture raises our rain chances, the dust may limit storms from time to time. Expect spotty storms with very heavy rain at times Saturday and early Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics NEXT Weather

The tropics have become a bit more active with two areas to watch in the eastern Atlantic and our weekend tropical wave having the potential to develop in the Gulf early next week. None of these areas pose a threat to Florida as of now.