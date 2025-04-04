New tariffs threaten higher prices for meals and home repairs in South Florida

New tariffs enacted by the Trump administration this week are already causing concern in South Florida, where businesses in the restaurant and construction industries say rising costs on imported goods could soon be passed on to customers.

The across-the-board 10 percent tariffs apply to a wide range of imported materials and goods, which experts say could affect everything from the spices used in local Caribbean dishes to the roofing materials needed for home repairs.

Caribbean restaurants brace for cost hikes

At Lorna's Caribbean and American Grille in Miami Gardens, manager Matari Bodie Jr. says key ingredients sourced from the Caribbean — including conch, jerk seasoning, and curry powder — could now cost significantly more.

"Our conch for sure. Our jerk and curry powder," Bodie said. "We may go up on certain items. A dollar, a dollar fifty maybe. Not too much. We don't want to make it too pricey for the customers."

Ta-Tanisha Brown, a regular at Lorna's, says rising prices could force her to cut back.

"I can't say I would come as often. I wouldn't be able to afford it then," she told CBS News Miami.

The National Restaurant Association has urged the administration to exempt food and beverages from the tariffs, warning they could jeopardize small, independent businesses.

Construction industry warns of costly ripple effect

The construction sector is also feeling the pressure. Xavier Miranda, who owns a roofing and general contracting business, said suppliers have already warned him of incoming price hikes.

"Most jobs could go up at least 10 percent," Miranda said. "We're letting customers know upfront — we can't hold onto prices if costs go up. We have to pass that on."

The National Association of Home Builders estimates the tariffs could add between $7,500 and $10,000 to the price of a new home.

For many South Floridians like Brown, that could mean rethinking everyday expenses — and, possibly, cooking more meals at home.

"Maybe we just have to cook at home more," she said.