Want to become firefighter-paramedic? Blanche Ely offers magnet program

New magnet program for those who want to become firefighter paramedic

New magnet program for those who want to become firefighter paramedic

New magnet program for those who want to become firefighter paramedic

POMPANO BEACH - More than three decades ago Chad Brocato, saw a sign asking for volunteer firefighters and it was a sign of things to come.

Thirty-five years later, Brocato is fire chief in the City of Pompano Beach. Being a firefighter/paramedic is his life's work.

"Once you are at it, you realize it's all you ever wanted," said Brocato.

For myself that was 35 years ago," he added and now he's paying it forward with a team of his firefighter paramedic staff.

They are working on a joint venture with Blanche Ely High School.

This upcoming school year, Blanche Ely is creating a new magnet program: a fire academy, a state-approved program.

"The advantage is it gives them the jump at the high school level," said Blanche Ely Principal Tavures Williams.

A jump because straight from high school they go into second-level training at the professional fire academy and they have the ability to start a career a few months later.

Students will have the opportunity to apply for a job with the Pompano Beach Fire Department

"Most firefighters stay between 25 and 30 years, so it becomes part of who you are," said Chief Brocato.

Growing up, fire academy student Ashari Sejour knew he wanted to be a part of a team, as he'll never forget the fire department visiting his first-grade class

"They came around in a fire truck. They let us get in, it was really nice," Sejour remembers with a smile.

For Zayvean Fulmore, it's a chance to follow in a family tradition.

"My grandmother is an RN, so this takes me to a job in the medical field," he said.

Blanche Ely invites students who are interested in becoming a firefighter-paramedic to contact the principal.

You can learn more about all of Broward's magnet programs by clicking here.