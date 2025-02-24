Watch CBS News
Local News

New location for driver's license services opens in Miami

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Those looking to renew their driver's licenses in Miami-Dade now have a new option in Miami. 

On Monday, a new driver's license service point opened at the Miami-Dade tax collection building in Downtown Miami on NW 2 Avenue between NW 1 Street and NW 2 Street. 

The tax collector's office now has three windows dedicated exclusively for driver license and motor vehicle transactions, with the capacity to serve at least 90 people daily. Both walk-ins and appointments are accepted. Customers will be able to conduct most driver license transactions, with the exception of driving tests. 

This marks a historic first for the county's tax collector building, which in the past, was primarily dedicated to processing transactions related to property and business tax payments.

This expansion is a key part of newly elected Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez's efforts to improve service, reduce lines and provide more accessibility to driver license transactions for the county.

The county's tax collector's office is currently in the process of absorbing management of the nine county driver license offices, which are currently under the administration of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.