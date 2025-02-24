New location for driver's license services opens in Miami

Those looking to renew their driver's licenses in Miami-Dade now have a new option in Miami.

On Monday, a new driver's license service point opened at the Miami-Dade tax collection building in Downtown Miami on NW 2 Avenue between NW 1 Street and NW 2 Street.

The tax collector's office now has three windows dedicated exclusively for driver license and motor vehicle transactions, with the capacity to serve at least 90 people daily. Both walk-ins and appointments are accepted. Customers will be able to conduct most driver license transactions, with the exception of driving tests.

This marks a historic first for the county's tax collector building, which in the past, was primarily dedicated to processing transactions related to property and business tax payments.

This expansion is a key part of newly elected Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez's efforts to improve service, reduce lines and provide more accessibility to driver license transactions for the county.

The county's tax collector's office is currently in the process of absorbing management of the nine county driver license offices, which are currently under the administration of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.