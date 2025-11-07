Neighbors 4 Neighbors' campaign brings hope to single dad and his two daughters this holiday season

For 33 years, South Florida has come together to make the holidays brighter for families who need a hand. Neighbors 4 Neighbors' Adopt a Family campaign is back, and this year the Boggs family is hoping for a little help to make their Christmas feel like home.

Meet Yancy and Luna, ages 9 and 10. Their wish lists look a lot like other kids their age.

"I would like some clothes, shoes and a hoverboard," Yancy said.

Luna, meanwhile, wants "an electric scooter, some clothes, shoes, something for me to play with, and a nail kit".

The girls live with their father, a single dad doing everything he can to keep his daughters happy, healthy and whole.

"[I] raise them by myself. I had to get out and get some help for them," he said.

Despite the challenges, the sisters stay focused at school.

"We are really good kids and we don't like to be mean to people. I think we deserve it because we do good things and not bad things," they said. "A, B honor roll and we're gonna be thankful."

The family has been through a lot. For a time, they moved from hotel to hotel. Their father is grateful for the community groups that stepped in and helped.

"I lived hotel to hotel for a while. Picket Fences helped me out and Broward Solutions helped me out," Dad said. "It's another year and I didn't want to put them through the same things again. Something has to change for the better."

Now they are in a new apartment. What they want most is a first good Christmas in a place that finally feels like home. The girls are also thinking about Dad.

"I want him to get some new clothes and some shoes" said Luna while Yancy added, "I want him to care for himself a little bit."

If you want to adopt a family for the holidays, you can find out more here.