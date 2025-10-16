Neighbors 4 Neighbors' Adopt A Family program spreads holiday cheer to hundreds of South Florida families

For 33 years, Neighbors 4 Neighbors' Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays program has been a beloved South Florida tradition, marking the highlight of the holiday season.

Each year, Neighbors 4 Neighbors partners with more than 40 local non-profit organizations to support families enrolled in the program, creating a one-of-a-kind gift-giving experience.

What makes this program so special is the personal connection participants can build with the family — or families — they choose to adopt. Donors even have the opportunity to meet their adopted families in person and hand-deliver the gifts.

By working hand in hand with non-profit partners, your support provides families with a holiday experience they might not otherwise have. It's a chance to bring joy not only to them, but to yourself as well. Together, our community's impact is truly remarkable.

How it works

Sign up, then browse through family profiles to select one or more families to "Adopt 4 the Holidays." You can search by ZIP code, family size, non-profit agency, or special needs. ADOPT: Once you select a family, their caseworker will contact you to share the family's gift list and provide their contact information.

Once you select a family, their caseworker will contact you to share the family's gift list and provide their contact information. GIFT: Purchase gifts for your chosen family, then coordinate with them and their caseworker to arrange delivery. One of the unique aspects of this program is the opportunity to meet your adopted family in person.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of the South Florida community, last year's Adopt A Family program brought holiday joy to 643 families, encompassing 2,700 individuals. Collectively, South Floridians donated $500,000 to families in need in 2024.

This holiday season, we invite you to join us in connecting with a family in need and making their celebration a little brighter.

To learn more about the Adopt A Family program, visit www.neighbors4neighbors.org/adopt.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors (N4N) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving South Florida. Founded in 1992 in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, the organization quickly became a bridge connecting those in need with those who can help.