NB I-95 ramp to Turnpike Extension at Golden Glades closed due to police investigation

Medical emergency leads to I-95 ramp closure at Golden Glades

MIAMI - The northbound I-95 ramp to the Turnpike Extension is closed as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to a medical emergency involving two juveniles.

The State Road 826 westbound off-ramp is also closed.

The train tracks that run under the interchange are also impacted. Tri-Rail said riders can expect delays in that area. A bus bridge has been set up to connect the two closest stations.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.