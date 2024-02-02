Watch CBS News
NB I-95 ramp to Turnpike Extension at Golden Glades closed due to police investigation

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The northbound I-95 ramp to the Turnpike Extension is closed as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responds to a medical emergency involving two juveniles.

The State Road 826 westbound off-ramp is also closed.

The train tracks that run under the interchange are also impacted. Tri-Rail said riders can expect delays in that area. A bus bridge has been set up to connect the two closest stations.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.   

First published on February 2, 2024 / 5:47 AM EST

