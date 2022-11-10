Watch CBS News
I-95 ranks No.1 for most dangerous highway in US

MIAMI - Planning a road trip for holidays? Miami drivers may want to be extra cautious when heading out on I-95. 

According to The Zebra, the most dangerous highway in the U.S is I-95.

The Zebra, the nation's largest insurance comparison site, says I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. 

I-95 ranks No. 1 for most dangerous highway in U.S   Getty Images

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 the U.S. had its highest fatality rate since 2007 — reaching 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.   

Spanning across the entire U.S. east coast and major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville, and Miami – drivers need to stay alert in nearly every condition along I-95 this winter. 

The latest data (2019 stats per NHTSA)

  • 284 fatalities
  • 14.88 fatalities per 100 miles

Consider tips from licensed insurance agents at The Zebra, who can discuss car safety driving habits and what to do if in a motor accident. 

