I-95 ranks No.1 for most dangerous highway in US
MIAMI - Planning a road trip for holidays? Miami drivers may want to be extra cautious when heading out on I-95.
According to The Zebra, the most dangerous highway in the U.S is I-95.
The Zebra, the nation's largest insurance comparison site, says I-95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 the U.S. had its highest fatality rate since 2007 — reaching 1.37 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.
Spanning across the entire U.S. east coast and major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville, and Miami – drivers need to stay alert in nearly every condition along I-95 this winter.
The latest data (2019 stats per NHTSA)
- 284 fatalities
- 14.88 fatalities per 100 miles
