Tri-rail full train schedule modified

MIAMI - South Florida Regional Transportation Authority officials announced that they will begin operating a modified version of the current Tri-Rail schedule, starting Monday, December 11.

Officials said the updated schedule would keep Tri-Rail's 50-weekday and 30-weekend train service, with the times slightly adjusted to account for the system's schedule to operate in MiamiCentral.

"This latest schedule change is prep work for us to test how Tri-Rail train operations harmonize with Brightline and Florida Eastcoast Railway train movement," said Dave Dech, South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Executive Director.

"It's the next step in the process of getting service started into Downtown Miami."

The new schedule can be viewed and downloaded on www.tri-rail.com.