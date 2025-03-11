9 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale

Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale was temporarily closed to traffic on Tuesday morning after a crash involving at least four vehicles left several people injured.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Riviera Isle Drive.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the driver of a BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound off the bridge when he clipped a car and lost control. The impact sent the vehicle into drivers who were heading east on the boulevard, authorities said.

The crash happened in front of Khaleel Martin's law firm. Some of the injured crawled up to Martin's front door step, including the driver of the BMW.

"The driver, it seemed like he did something very bad to his back, cause all he could do was lie down when he got of the vehicle. He had, I don't know, his wife or girlfriend with him who was trying to console him. We brought them some water," said Martin.

Nine people were injured, according to fire rescue. Seven have minor injuries while two were in critical condition.

All were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Martin said it's not unusual to see people going too fast off the bridge. He said a similar crash happened in the same area about a year ago.