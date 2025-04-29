Much-needed rain returns to South Florida

Keep the umbrella close on Tuesday – South Floridians will see the return of some much-needed rain.

This morning had a mild, muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Today, there will be more clouds around and scattered showers developing later due to a weak front bringing plenty of moisture.

Isolated storms will be possible, too. It will not be as warm due to the clouds and wet weather expected as highs will remain in the low 80s.

The breeze will build out of the east with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore winds.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters but small craft should exercise caution over the Florida Keys waters.

South Florida will stay breezy on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. A few showers will be possible, but it will be drier and less humid.

By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will start in the low 70s and highs will rise to the low to mid 80s with mainly dry conditions.

This weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s and spotty showers possible Saturday and Sunday. The chance of rain rises on Monday.