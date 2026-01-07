2 Miami motormen injured in crash on Dolphin Expressway, police say

Miami police said two motormen were injured in a crash on the Dolphin Expressway on Wednesday morning.

Few details have been provided by police, but they said two of the motormen were injured and two others were not involved.

Initially, it was believed that four motormen were involved in the crash.

In addition, it was initially believed that the motormen were hit by an SUV, but now police said they are unsure of the vehicle's involvement.

Police said the officers are expected to be OK and suffered injuries to their legs and arms.

As a precaution they were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Traffic is also building in the area as several lanes of SR-836, the Dolphin Expressway, were closed westbound at NW 42nd Avene.

No other information was released.