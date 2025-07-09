Mother of missing Homestead children appears in court after being found at MIA

A South Florida woman arrested after a statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for her two children appeared in bond court Wednesday, where a judge set bond at $7,500 and ordered her to stay away from the children and their father.

Custody agreement violated, deputies say

According to investigators, Shandrell Willis, 36, took her children, 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell, from their Homestead home on Monday without permission, violating a court order.

The children's father, who has sole custody, told deputies he came home to find the house ransacked and the children missing.

Under the custody arrangement, Willis is allowed supervised visits every other Saturday for four hours with a paternal uncle present.

Courtroom developments

Willis was appointed a Public Defender and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday. Although her arrest report listed her as homeless, it was revealed in court that she works as a housekeeper.

Tracked to Miami International Airport

On Tuesday, authorities located Willis and the children at Miami International Airport.

Investigators said the children told them Willis had first taken them to a hotel, then attempted to fly them out of state, possibly to Georgia or Texas.

Payment issues reportedly prevented the purchase of tickets, prompting Willis to search for a cheaper option.

Family declines to speak

CBS News Miami contacted the children's father and a cousin of the mother, but both declined to comment following the court appearance.

Facing multiple charges

Willis was taken into custody and charged with interference with custody by a parent, removal of a child from the state, and violating a domestic violence injunction.