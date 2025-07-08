Missing Child Alert issued for 2 children from Homestead area

FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 2 children from Homestead area

FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 2 children from Homestead area

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert early Tuesday morning for two children from the Homestead area.

Authorities are searching for 6-year-old Ivy Mitchell and 10-year-old Devin Mitchell.

They were last seen Monday in the area of SW 242 Street and 128 Avenue.

The alert said Ivy, who is 4' 3" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, was last seen wearing a white dress. Devin, who is 5' 5" tall and weighs about 190 pounds, was wearing a black shirt, and black and white pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office at (305) 596-8176 or 911.