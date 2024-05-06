Mostly sunny South Florida afternoon with highs in the mid 80s

MIAMI - Warm and breezy on Monday with highs near normal in the mid to upper 80s.

We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and mainly dry weather in the afternoon with low rain chances.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat is on late week as highs soar to the low 90s Friday and Saturday. It will feel more like summer across South Florida as we head into Mother's Day weekend. Sunday highs climb to the upper 80s with the potential for spotty showers.