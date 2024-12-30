More than 100,000 expected at free Bayfront Park New Year's Eve Celebration

MIAMI - Bayfront Park is set to welcome over 100,000 revelers for a free New Year's Eve 2025 celebration featuring an impressive lineup of 28 performers, including Willie Chirino, Arturo Sandovall, and numerous other Latin artists.

"This year is going to be more special," event organizer Joe Corollo said. "We're doubling the fireworks display, making it the most spectacular show anyone has ever seen in the state of Florida."

Adding to the excitement, the celebration will mark the revival of Bayfront Park's iconic fountain, which is returning to operation after lying dormant for more than 20 years.

At Monday's press event, several performers and special guests gathered for a meet-and-greet, including current Miss Universe from Cuba, Marianela Anchetta. "As the first Miss Universe from Cuba, being here brings joy to Cubans, especially considering the difficult times we're going through," Anchetta shared. "It's a celebration for Cubans and everyone else."

Among the featured performers, Los Tres de Havana, a family trio, will return for their fifth New Year's celebration, debuting a new song. "This is going to be a big event. We're going to be part of it, and we feel very proud," German, one of the group members, said.

The trio gave a preview of their new song, featuring the catchy lyrics "Cuban America ooohh ah ooooh."

Cuban-born reggaeton artist Señorita Diana will make her third appearance at the event. "This is so huge because every year there are so many people celebrating a new year, celebrating hope, celebrating liberty. I'm proud," she said.

Regarding security measures, City of Miami Police Chief Manny Morales outlined clear guidelines for attendees: "Come ready with your chairs and blanket. Sit on the lawn, but remember - no coolers, no weapons of any kind, no fireworks, and absolutely no drones will be allowed over the air at any time while the crowd is here."

He assured that the Miami Police Department and Miami Fire Department are prepared to ensure a smooth and safe celebration.

This free event is set to become the largest Hispanic Latin New Year's Eve celebration in the United States, promising an unforgettable night of music, culture, and community.