Where's cheapest gas in Florida? Here's how prices compare

TALLAHASSEE - Florida is approaching the end of 2024 with average gasoline prices around $3 and slightly lower than at the close of 2023.

The AAA auto club said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded Monday in Florida was $3.06, up 7 cents from a week earlier when it dropped below $3. The average was $3.08 a gallon a year earlier.

The national average price Monday was $3.03 a gallon, which is a penny lower than last week, according to AAA.

Motorists can expect modestly lower U.S. gas prices in 2025 as inflation eases and amid booming domestic oil production.

The highest prices were in Palm Beach County at $3.26, followed by Madison at $3.20.

Broward was at $3.08, Miami-Dade at $3.16 and Monroe at $3.15.

The lowest gas prices were in the Panhandle with Oklaloosa the cheapest at $2.72.

The average cost of diesel in the state was $3.46, which is 1 cents less from a week ago but 47 cents lower than a year ago.

The highest recorded averages were 4.89 for regular unleaded on June 13, 2022 and $5.73 for diesel on June 14, 2022.