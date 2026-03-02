Mistrial declared in murder trial of University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones

The judge in the trial of former University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones, who was accused of killing his teammate nearly 20 years ago, announced a mistrial on Monday.

The judge made the announcement after the jury said it could not come to a unanimous decision on a verdict.

Jones was accused of killing his former Hurricanes teammate Bryan Pata nearly 20 years ago.

Jones had been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Pata, who was shot and killed outside his Kendall apartment in 2006.

Jones, now 40, was arrested in Ocala in August 2021, 15 years after Pata's killing, after a recorded interview with investigators.

He had pleaded not guilty and declined to testify in his own defense.