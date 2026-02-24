Day 4 of University of Miami football player's murder trial sees video of the suspect & teammate's arrest

The fourth day of testimony in the murder trial of former University of Miami football player Bryan Pata focused on a recorded police interview with defendant Rashaun Jones, the former teammate accused of killing him nearly two decades ago.

Prosecutors played portions of Jones' recorded interview with detectives following his arrest in Ocala on August 19, 2021. The video was shown to jurors after Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Cristina Miranda explained that the edited recording should be treated like any other testimony presented during trial.

During the interview, Jones denied ever owning a firearm.

"I didn't own a gun," Jones said when questioned by investigators.

The recording shows detectives asking Jones about his whereabouts on Nov. 7, 2006 — the day Pata was shot and killed outside his Kendall apartment complex.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Detective Juan Segovia, the lead investigator on the case, also took the stand Tuesday. Segovia testified that during the investigation, he learned Jones allegedly possessed a firearm while attending the University of Miami, even though he did not live on campus at the time.

According to investigators, tensions existed between Jones and Pata before the killing. Segovia testified that the two had a history of arguments and physical confrontations, and that Jones had previously dated Pata's girlfriend.

Prosecutors also questioned Jones in the recorded interview about phone activity on the day of the murder. Investigators said multiple people — including Jones' then-girlfriend, Sherry Abramson — attempted to reach him, but he did not answer.

Jones told detectives his phone was turned off after football practice.

When asked about phone records showing he changed his phone number the same day, Jones responded that he did not clearly remember the reason, adding he had been dealing with backlash related to marijuana at the time.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors spent more than two hours questioning Segovia about the evidence gathered before Jones' arrest, including prior alleged threats toward Pata and cellphone records investigators say helped build the case.

Cross-examination began late Tuesday afternoon, with defense attorneys suggesting that investigators focused too narrowly on Jones and failed to fully pursue other potential suspects.

Jones is charged with second-degree murder. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Wednesday as testimony resumes.