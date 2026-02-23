Key state witness in Bryan Pata murder trial appears through recorded testimony

Jurors in the long-awaited trial of Rashaun Jones heard Monday from a key state witness — not in person, but through a recorded interview played in court.

Jones, a former University of Miami football player, is accused of killing his teammate, defensive lineman Bryan Pata, who was shot outside his Kendall apartment in November 2006.

Prosecutors played a 2022 video deposition from Paul Connor, a retired University of Miami writing instructor who once lived at the apartment complex where Pata was killed. The recording was introduced after the state said Connor is no longer mentally capable of testifying in person.

Before the video was shown, Judge Cristina Miranda explained the situation to jurors.

"This witness is unavailable to testify as a witness at this time," Miranda said, instructing jurors to give the recorded testimony the same weight as live testimony.

In the video, Connor described hearing what he called a "loud bang" the night of the shooting. About 15 to 20 seconds later, he said he saw a man walking toward the apartment complex gate and made eye contact with him.

During the recorded interview, attorneys showed Connor a sketch and asked him to identify the person depicted.

"That drawing matches the description of the defendant," Connor responded.

Prosecutors told jurors that Connor previously selected Jones from a photo lineup as the man he allegedly saw leaving the scene. The sketch shown in court was presented as resembling Jones at age 20.

Pata's killing remained unsolved for nearly 15 years. Jones was arrested in 2021 and charged with second-degree murder. Now 40, he has remained in custody for nearly five years and has maintained his innocence.

The state has not yet finished presenting its case and is expected to call additional witnesses. Prosecutors may also introduce a recording of Jones taken at the time of his arrest.

Once the prosecution rests, the defense will present its case. It remains unclear whether Jones will testify.

The trial resumes Tuesday.