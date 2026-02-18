Opening statements are underway in the murder trial of University of Miami football player who died in 2006

A frantic 911 call reporting a man shot in a Kendall apartment complex parking lot marked the beginning of a case that has lingered in South Florida for nearly two decades. Now, the trial for the man accused of killing his University of Miami football teammate, Bryan Pata, is officially underway.

Rashaun Jones is facing a charge of second-degree murder in Pata's death. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence as witness testimony continues in court.

Pata was a standout defensive lineman for the University of Miami football team. Friends and family testified that he began his college career as a defensive end, but his future took off during his senior year after a position change. Prosecutors say he was set to go to the NFL, a goal he would never get the chance to pursue.

Opening statements in the trial began on Wednesday, with prosecutors framing the case as a long-delayed search for justice.

"We are here because of Bryan Pata," State prosecutor Kristen Rodriguez told jurors.

According to prosecutors, the shooting happened in November of 2006, shortly after Pata returned home from football practice, when Jones approached him from behind and shot him in the back of the head. Jones was arrested 15 years after the killing.

"Bryan Pata had just returned to his apartment from football practice. He parked his car in the parking lot, locked it, and began to walk to his apartment. After only walking a few feet, the defendant approaches him and shoots him in the head," Rodriguez said.

The courtroom heard emotional testimony from Pata's family

The courtroom grew emotional as jurors heard from Pata's family. His older brother, Fednol Pierre, described learning about the shooting through a voicemail left on his phone.

"Hey, hey, hey, Pata got shot. He left a voicemail on my phone, like what?" Pierre testified.

Jurors were also shown crime scene photos, prompting visible reactions from Pata's family. Some relatives left the courtroom as the images were displayed.

Former teammate and roommate Dwayne Hendrix, also known as Cat or Catfish, testified that he was the one who discovered Pata's body outside their apartment building.

"Bryan was like the only person on this team that opened his family to me," Hendrix said through tears.

He recalled pulling into the parking lot and seeing Pata on the ground.

"I hopped out of the car, and I was like, yo stop playing," Hendrix testified.

Hendrix told jurors that the most difficult moment came afterward.

"I tell people to this day that's the hardest thing I had to do in my life was call his mom and say that her youngest is dead," he said.

The prosecution's portrayal of Jones vs what the defense wants to prove

Prosecutors are attempting to portray Jones as a jealous teammate who sought revenge in what they describe as a cold-blooded killing. The defense disputes that narrative, arguing the state's case lacks solid evidence.

"What you will learn during this trial is the truth. We are here today because of pressure, not because of proof, and the simple truth is that Rashaun Jones is innocent," Defense Lawyer Sara Alvarez told the jury.

The defense has also introduced new information on Tuesday from an informant, suggesting the killing may be connected to an ICE investigation, Haitian gangs, and a possible hired hitman. The judge ruled that those claims will only be addressed if they become relevant during testimony.

As the trial continues, jurors are expected to hear additional witnesses as both sides present sharply different explanations for what happened on the night Bryan Pata was killed.