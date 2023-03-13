Miramar police will be first in Broward to hire a social worker

MIAMI - The Miramar Police Department is taking a big step to help combat mental health issues in the community.

The will be the first police department in Broward County to hire a social worker.

The job of the social worker is to help with crisis intervention and de-escalate situations that are non-combative. They will not be a police officer or a first responder and will not be able to make arrests or carry a weapon.

The hope is that the social worker can help with community policing.

The position will be funded for the first year by the office of Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis said there is a need for this type of position.

"They are crisis situations where they will call upon that social worker in the case of say somebody who is mentally ill but stabilized in terms of, there's no, they're not coming at you with a knife or anything like that, but to give them advice on how to handle those types of situations," she said.

Davis said they will also help with the follow-through on cases and make sure the people who need help get it.