Miramar man claims million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A Broward man won a million-dollar top prize playing the Florida Lottery's 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Fahmin Ali, 38, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Ali bought his winning ticket at Columbus Food and Beverage store on 9061 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

