Heating system inside Miramar home may have sparked fire, homeowner says

An investigation is underway in Broward County after a homeowner in Miramar said his home caught fire after turning on the heating system early Monday morning.

The homeowner told CBS News Miami that the fire started just after 3 a.m. Monday morning. He said that his wife told him that she was cold as dangerously low temperatures were reported across South Florida.

He said that when he turned on the heat, not a space heater, he smelled smoke. He said he then turned the system off, but it was too late.

He said he heard a boom, and said more smoke was seen coming from the roof. He grabbed his phone, called 911, and grabbed his wife and dog and escaped the home.

The Miramar Fire Department said they received word of the fire in the 2900 block of Buttonwood Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived, fire crews said they saw flames coming from the home. Everyone was outside of the home at that point, and the fire was extinguished before other structures became involved.

There were no injuries reported.

A crime scene van was spotted outside the home shortly after, and the Miramar Fire Department said the Fire Marshal was at the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

No other information was released.