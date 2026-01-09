Police make arrest following fatal triple shooting in Miramar

Police in Miramar said an arrest has been made in connection to a fatal triple shooting that took place at a gas station earlier this week.

Police said 28-year-old J'Shaun Williams, who remains in the hospital, has officially been charged for his involvement in the incident.

Police said he's now under the custody of the Broward Sheriff's Office.

In addition, police said a third suspect in the incident that ran from the scene remains at large. Police are asking for the public's help in locating that suspect.

Deadly gas station shootout caught on video

The deadly shootout took place at a Sunoco gas station on Pembroke Road and DeSoto Drive, according to Miramar police.

The surveillance video shows a man walking up to a Mercedes that was parked at one of the gas pumps and starts to talk to two other men who were standing near the car.

In less than a minute, shots rang out.

In another video, there appears to be some sort of altercation before gunfire erupted.

Police said 19-year-old Christian Corea was killed. Two other people were shot – one of the men involved in the shooting, and an innocent bystander.

Police said they're still looking for one other person connected to the shooting.